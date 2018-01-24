Drouin scored a goal and added two assists (one on the power play) during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Colorado.

The Avs entered with a 10-game winning streak, so this was a solid showing from Drouin and the Habs. Additionally, Colorado's young superstar Nathan MacKinnon and Drouin were long-time teammates on the Halifax Mooseheads, and the pair lead the Moose all the way to a 2013 Memorial Cup Championship before being selected first and third overall in the 2013 NHL draft, respectively. The added incentive to top MacKinnon likely wasn't lost in the moment Tuesday, and Drouin put the Canadiens on his back with the three-point showing. Montreal and fantasy owners both hope this is a sign of things to come from the talented forward.