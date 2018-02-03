Drouin left Saturday's game against the Ducks in the period after getting hit in the ribs by a slap shot from allied defenseman Karl Alzner, John Lu of TSN.ca reports. Since the pivot was spotted in street clothes upon exiting the home venue, it's safe to say his day is done.

Drouin only managed 6:08 of ice time in the contest, with his team up 4-2 at the second intermission. This is the last thing the Habs need, as they lost three straight games heading into Saturday's action and require nothing short of a miracle to wind up in the postseason. Montreal will host the Senators as soon as Sunday, so expect a quick turnaround as far as reevaluating Drouin goes.