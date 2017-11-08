Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Leaves game with injury

Drouin left Tuesday's game against Vegas with an upper-body injury and won't return, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

There's no distinct play that showed Drouin getting hurt, so fantasy owners along with Habs fans are hoping it's just precautionary. The fourth-year pro has adjusted well with his new team, scoring three goals and 11 points through 15 games, while logging significant power-play minutes. His next chance to play will be against the Wild on Thursday.