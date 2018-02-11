Drouin scored a goal on four shots while adding two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

He got the puck past Pekka Rinne with just 76 seconds left in regulation to earn the Habs a point, but Drouin came up short in his second try at playing hero in the shootout. The 22-year-old has only eight goals and 28 points in 50 games on the season, falling far short of last season's pace with the Lightning, but he has been showing some life since New Year's, producing three goals and 10 points in his last 14 games -- albeit with a dreadful minus-10 rating.