Drouin scored a power-play goal and a penalty shot in Monday's 7-3 victory over Detroit.

After being held off the scoresheet in three straight games to start the year, Drouin has two goals and an assist in the last two outings. The 23-year-old is looking to break out in his second season with Montreal after posting a disappointing 2017-18 campaign where he scored just 13 goals and 46 points.