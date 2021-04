Drouin had two shots on net and two hits over a season-low 12:12 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg.

This was by far Drouin's lowest TOI since Dominique Ducharme took over as interim head coach 19 games ago. The forward has nine assists during Ducharme's reign but hasn't scored. He has just one goal over the last 31 games and is a team-low minus-5 for the season. Montreal needs scoring with Brendan Gallagher (thumb) out at least another six weeks, and that means Drouin needs to be better.