Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Line heats up
Drouin scored a goal and assisted on two others in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Ottawa. He finished with three shots and was plus-3 over 17:20 of ice time.
The Max Domi line has been Montreal's best, but they'd been slumping of late. That turned Tuesday when Domi scored twice with Drouin assisting on both. Paul Byron, who was added to the line mid-game, had an assist and was on the ice for two of the unit's three goals. Drouin has 17 points over his last 15 games and looks like a new man one year after a 2017-18 season in which he carried the burden of being the team's biggest offseason acquisition. With expectations and pressure lowered this season, Drouin has found a comfort zone with Domi.
