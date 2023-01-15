Drouin had an assist, three shots on goal and one hit over 16:38 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.
As usual, Drouin opened on the fourth line, but a Jake Evans (lower body) injury forced adjustments. Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis, who deployed 11 forwards and seven defenseman to start the game, moved Kirby Dach to second-line center, while Drouin and Jesse Ylonen rotated shifts on the first line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Drouin supplied the assistance on Suzuki's third-period goal for his seventh helper in the last eight games. The Canadiens are right back at it Sunday, a late afternoon game in New York against the Rangers, which will provide an immediate glimpse at how St. Louis opts to deploy lines in the expected absence of Evans.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Three helpers against Preds•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Helps on game-winner•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Slides assist in loss•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Logs power-play assist•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Skates on top line•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Promoted to second line•