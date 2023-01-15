Drouin had an assist, three shots on goal and one hit over 16:38 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

As usual, Drouin opened on the fourth line, but a Jake Evans (lower body) injury forced adjustments. Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis, who deployed 11 forwards and seven defenseman to start the game, moved Kirby Dach to second-line center, while Drouin and Jesse Ylonen rotated shifts on the first line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Drouin supplied the assistance on Suzuki's third-period goal for his seventh helper in the last eight games. The Canadiens are right back at it Sunday, a late afternoon game in New York against the Rangers, which will provide an immediate glimpse at how St. Louis opts to deploy lines in the expected absence of Evans.