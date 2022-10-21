Drouin had one assist, two shots on net and one hit over 12:48 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Drouin and Kirby Dach each had shots rebuffed by Connor Ingram before linemate Josh Anderson got the Canadiens on the board early in the first period. After a two-game healthy scratch to begin the season, Drouin has been active three straight contests and logged assists in each of the last two games. What appeared to be a lost season for Drouin has taken on a rosier outlook.