Drouin had an assist, one shot on net and one hit over 13:06 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Drouin's pretty pass set up Cole Caufield for the goal that sent the game into overtime. It was also a reminder of his offensive skill, after the veteran logged two healthy scratches to start the season. The 27-year-old forward moved up to the third line, replacing rookie Juraj Slafkovsky at left wing as one of several lineup tweaks implemented by Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis. He then found himself on the ice with top-liners Caufield and Nick Suzuki late in the game, when the Canadiens trailed 2-1 with under three minutes left. In other words, when the Habs needed a score, St. Louis put his most offensively gifted talent on the ice. After the first two contests, it looked like Drouin might be a spare part on a rebuilding team; however, he's been active the last two games, moving from the fourth line to the third line while also appearing on the power play.