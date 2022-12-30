Drouin had a power-play assist, one shot on goal and two hits over 14:09 of ice time in Thursday's 7-2 loss to Carolina.

Drouin had the primary helper on Arber Xhekaj's goal in the first period. The forward had been given minutes on the top two lines recently but was back on the fourth line Thursday. All the while, Drouin maintained a role on the top power-play unit. Thursday's assist snapped a five-game point-less run, and he has four power-play assists and six points overall in 20 games.