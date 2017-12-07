Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Lower-body heals

Drouin (illness) has shaken off the lower-body injury that forced him to miss three games, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

This means once he gets past the virus that forced him to miss Wednesday's practice, Drouin will be ready to play. Whether that's in time for Thursday night's game against Calgary will be determined later in the day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories