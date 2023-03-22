Drouin scored a goal on one shot over 15:36 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Drouin beat Andrei Vasilevskiy short side after a nice feed from Denis Gurianov to give Montreal a 2-0 lead in the first period. After watching Saturday night's game in Tampa from the bench as penance for missing a team meeting, Drouin was given ice time Tuesday and made amends with his second tally of the season. It was the fourth straight game (in which he was allowed off the bench) with a point for Drouin, who has been productive since the mid-season break with 15 points over the last 19 contests.