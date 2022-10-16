Drouin was active for the first time and had 12:16 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Drouin, a healthy scratch Wednesday and Friday, made his season debut, taking over for Rem Pitlick on the fourth line. The fourth-line role does not bolster his fantasy prospects, but Drouin was part of the second power-play unit (2:12 TOI). There are some moving parts early in the season, which could lead to Drouin playing a greater role or being an expensive spare part. The Canadiens are evaluating No. 1 overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky, who could be sent down to AHL Laval, which would benefit Drouin. However, the Habs expect forward Joel Armia (upper body) to return soon, adding a 15th forward that could squeeze Drouin's playing time. On top of it all is a club whose objective is more about finding pieces for next year's roster than in giving Drouin, and his expiring contract, ice time that could be spent more wisely on the development of younger talent.