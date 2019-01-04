Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Matches last year's goal total
Drouin scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.
Drouin got past the Vancouver defense to score an insurance goal. It was his 13th goal of the season, matching his total in 77 games last season. He told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette that the Habs' uptempo pace of play is a factor in his increased scoring.
