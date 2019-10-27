Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: May finally be his season
Drouin scored twice Saturday in a 5-2 victory over Toronto.
Somewhat surprisingly, Drouin has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 11 games. He has struggled to fulfill the promise of his lofty draft spot (third overall), but maybe this season will finally be his. We're not going to hold our breath, but it is possible.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Finishes pretty power-play goal•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Back on scoresheet•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Stays hot versus Blues•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Extends point streak•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Off to productive start•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Plays right wing again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.