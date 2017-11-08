Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Misses practice Wednesday

Drouin (upper body) didn't practice Wednesday and has a "50-50" chance of playing Thursday against Minnesota, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

The 22-year-old forward sustained an apparent left-hand injury during Tuesday's 3-2 win over Vegas and was forced to leave the contest early after logging a season-low 11:09 of ice time. The Canadiens will hope he's able to recover in time for Thursday's matchup with the Wild, as he's currently tied for second in scoring on the team with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 16 games. Drouin's status for Thursday's tilt will likely come down to a game-time decision.