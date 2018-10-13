Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Moved to new line
Drouin was moved to a new line at Friday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Drouin started the season on a line with rookie Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia, but he's still looking for his first point and has only five shots while averaging 16:38 of ice time. Coach Claude Julien tweaked his lines during Thursday's loss to the Kings, moving Drouin to a line with Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen and kept that combination together for Friday's session. The coach admitted that Drouin's lack of production was a reason for the shift. "I think we need to see production (from Drouin)," Julien said after Friday's practice. "I guess that's obvious to everybody. You need a guy like that to produce for you and yesterday I thought he played with lots of energy. I thought he skated hard. But there's also some frustration probably on his part knowing he needs to produce and he's not."
