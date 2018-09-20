Drouin started Wednesday's preseason game against Florida on the wing, then moved to center when Max Domi was ejected. He had three shots, was minus-3 and won four of five faceoffs.

Drouin was Montreal's best faceoff man, a surprising development given his record at the dot last season (42.5 percent), but is expected to play mostly on the wing in 2018-19. The 23-year-old forward donned the "A" on his jersey as an alternate captain Wednesday Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports, which was a reward for the hard work he's put in during the offseason. "Jonathan came in this year in much better shape than he was last year and he did a lot of good things during the summer," said coach Claude Julien. "Tonight with our lineup I thought he was worthy of wearing an 'A' and I wanted him to wear it with pride and play the way we wanted him to play and that's the reason he got the 'A.'" As Julien referred to, Drouin reported to camp 10 pounds lighter.