Drouin (wrist) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
This move frees up the cap space for the Canadiens to activate Carey Price (knee) from LTIR. Drouin has already been ruled out for the year after undergoing surgery, and he's expected to be ready for training camp in September.
