Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Moving to wing
Drouin practiced at right wing on a line with Alex Galchenyuk at left wing and Jacob De La Rose at center Tuesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
After 39 games, Canadiens management has finally acknowledged what was plain to see: Drouin is not yet ready to be a No. 1 center in the NHL. Head coach Claude Julien views De La Rose as the better defender when the puck is in Montreal's zone, which can free up Drouin (six goals, 15 assists) to work with Galchenyuk on the offensive end. This trio will take the ice Wednesday night against Boston.
