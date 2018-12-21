Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Nabs power-play assist
Drouin assisted on a power-play goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
Montreal's moribund power play has come alive with goals in each of the last two games, and Drouin has assisted on both. If the Canadiens' man-advantage unit starts producing, Drouin's point totals should swell along with it. Since the beginning of 2016-17, 44.2 percent of his points have been the result of a power play, and Drouin leads Montreal this year with nine of his 30 points coming when the Habs have an extra skater.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Finishes off Senators•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Line heats up•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Plays hero then goat•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Torrid stretch continues•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Five-game scoring streak•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Scores in road win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...