Drouin assisted on a power-play goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Montreal's moribund power play has come alive with goals in each of the last two games, and Drouin has assisted on both. If the Canadiens' man-advantage unit starts producing, Drouin's point totals should swell along with it. Since the beginning of 2016-17, 44.2 percent of his points have been the result of a power play, and Drouin leads Montreal this year with nine of his 30 points coming when the Habs have an extra skater.