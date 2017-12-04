Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Nearing return

Drouin (lower body) is progressing in his recover and could be back in action soon, according to coach Claude Julien.

There was some speculation that Drouin would be placed on injured reserve, which turned out to be unfounded, per John Lu of TSN.ca. Fantasy owners should be encouraged that the center was able to skate on his own Monday and should look for an update prior to puck drop related to his status against the Blues on Tuesday.