Drouin had a goal on two shots with an assist and a hit in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Josh Anderson forced a turnover in Montreal's end which resulted in a breakaway for Drouin, who went forehand, backhand and slid the puck five-hole on Braden Holtby for the forward's first goal of the season. He's mostly played the part of playmaker, setting up linemates Anderson and Nick Suzuki, with four assists through the first six games.