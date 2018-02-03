Drouin avoided any fractures having taken a slap shot to the ribs in Saturday's game against the Ducks, and he'll be reevaluated again Sunday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Drouin got in the way of teammate Karl Alzner's slap shot, and it required a trip to the hospital. While it's obviously a good sign that he didn't fracture any bones, the Canadiens won't be rushing to any conclusions about his availability for Sunday's home contest against the Senators. However, more information should be revealed once the team has a chance to examine him further.