Drouin (personal) isn't expected to return for the playoffs, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Drouin missed the final 12 games of the regular season while on a leave of absence due to personal reasons and evidently won't return for postseason action, either. Additional updates on Drouin's status should surface ahead of next season's training camp. He'll finish the 2020-21 campaign having notched 23 points through 44 contests.