Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Not looking like a top center

Drouin had three shots, one hit and one blocked shot while winning just 2-of-7 draws in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

Drouin has won just 41.2 percent of his faceoffs this season, his first as a full-time center. One wonders if the adjustment to the pivot has come at the expense of his offense. Since returning from a lower-body injury, Drouin has just one assist in eight games. With scoring at a premium for the league's 26th-ranked offense (2.6 goals-per-game), the Habs need more from Drouin.