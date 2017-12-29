Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Not looking like a top center
Drouin had three shots, one hit and one blocked shot while winning just 2-of-7 draws in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.
Drouin has won just 41.2 percent of his faceoffs this season, his first as a full-time center. One wonders if the adjustment to the pivot has come at the expense of his offense. Since returning from a lower-body injury, Drouin has just one assist in eight games. With scoring at a premium for the league's 26th-ranked offense (2.6 goals-per-game), the Habs need more from Drouin.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...