Drouin (wrist) will not suit up for Monday's game against Washington, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Drouin got on the ice following Sunday's practice, skating with injured forwards Brendan Gallagher (head) and Paul Byron (knee), but he is not ready to play. It will be the 32nd consecutive game he's missed due to the injury. Following Monday's game, Drouin's next chance to play will be Thursday at Buffalo.