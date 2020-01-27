Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Not playing against Caps
Drouin (wrist) will not suit up for Monday's game against Washington, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Drouin got on the ice following Sunday's practice, skating with injured forwards Brendan Gallagher (head) and Paul Byron (knee), but he is not ready to play. It will be the 32nd consecutive game he's missed due to the injury. Following Monday's game, Drouin's next chance to play will be Thursday at Buffalo.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Skates with training staff•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Skates Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Sheds cast•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Gets OK to start working out•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Out eight weeks minimum•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Headed for surgery•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.