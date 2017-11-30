Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Not playing Thursday

Drouin (lower body) will not play Thursday against the Red Wings, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Drouin surprisingly missed the team's flight to Detroit following Wednesday's home win over the Senators, a game in which he scored on a penalty shot. The injury comes at a bad time for the Habs, as the 22-year-old forward had points (two goals, two assists) in three straight games while showing a bit of chemistry with Alex Galchenyuk. The Canadiens called up David Carr from Laval of the American Hockey League and will have Jacob De La Rose take over Drouin's spot at center between Galchenyuk and Paul Byron.