Drouin posted an assist and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Drouin set up Jesperi Kotkaniemi for the opening tally at 4:01 of the first period. While Drouin has gone 10 games without a goal, he's picked up seven helpers, 20 shots on goal and 13 hits in that span. The Quebec native has posted 19 points, 44 shots and a plus-3 rating through 28 contests overall. He could push for the 40-point threshold by the end of the year with just a slight uptick in offense.