Drouin posted an assist and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
Drouin set up Jesperi Kotkaniemi for the opening tally at 4:01 of the first period. While Drouin has gone 10 games without a goal, he's picked up seven helpers, 20 shots on goal and 13 hits in that span. The Quebec native has posted 19 points, 44 shots and a plus-3 rating through 28 contests overall. He could push for the 40-point threshold by the end of the year with just a slight uptick in offense.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Slides primary helper in loss•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Picks up helper in win•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Tallies two points•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Provides assist in loss•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Breaks out of goal funk•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Expected to play Tuesday•