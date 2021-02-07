Drouin had an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Senators.
Drouin notched the secondary assist on Josh Anderson's game-winning goal, tying him for the team lead with nine assists over 12 games. Montreal's second line, featuring Drouin, Anderson and center Nick Suzuki, has been Montreal's most prolific scoring line with 32 points.
