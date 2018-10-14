Drouin had a power-play assist, one shot on goal, two hits, one blocked shot and a shootout goal in Saturday's shootout win over Pittsburgh.

Drouin notched his first point of the season when he picked up the primary assist on Tomas Tatar's second goal of the night. He had been pointless through the first three games and was moved to a new line by coach Claude Julien heading into Saturday's game. While he didn't log any offense with his new linemates -- Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen -- Drouin will continue to get ample power-play ice time and opportunities to unlock his scoring while developing chemistry with his new mates.