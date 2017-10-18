Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Notches second straight two-point night

Drouin scored a goal on three shots and assisted on another in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Drouin finished off a pretty feed from Artturi Lehkonen moments after San Jose took a 1-0 lead, then later picked up a secondary assist on Shea Weber's power-play goal. It was his second-consecutive two-point night. The 22-year-old Quebec native has handled playing in hockey's hottest bed well, leading Montreal with two goals and five points, having a hand in half of the team's 10 goals scored.