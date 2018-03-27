Drouin recorded two assists -- one on the power-play -- during Monday's 4-2 win over Detroit.

The two helpers extended Drouin's point streak to four games and give him 12 goals and 30 assists for the campaign. While those numbers are helpful in deeper fantasy settings, they represent a decline from last year's 53-point showing. Additionally, even with the most conservative preseason expectations in mind, Drouin has probably been one of the biggest fantasy and real-world disappointments this season. The 22-year-old forward still has plenty of time for his elite talent to translate to more consistent offensive results, and he could be a potential post-hype bargain heading into the 2018-19 campaign.