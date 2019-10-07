Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Off to productive start
Drouin has a goal and an assist through two games this season.
Drouin is flanking 19-year-old Jesperi Kotkaniemi on the third line, and each of them have a goal through through the first two games. However, Drouin has plenty of room for improvement with just two shots on net so far and zero points on the man advantage despite a role with the top power-play unit.
