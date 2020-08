Drouin produced two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers in Game 5.

Drouin had the secondary helper on Brendan Gallagher's tally in the second period before a pinpoint pass to Nick Suzuki helped put the Canadiens ahead for good in the third. The 25-year-old Drouin has been a playmaker with four helpers in five games versus the Flyers. He's only been held off the scoresheet when the Canadiens were shut out in Games 3 and 4.