Drouin did had two hits and one blocked shot in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Vancouver.
After exploding for three assists in the season opener, Drouin has gone pointless in the three games since. He failed to record a shot on net for the second consecutive game and has just two shots through four games.
