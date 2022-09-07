Drouin (wrist) should be ready for game action on or shortly after Opening Night, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Drouin was limited to just 34 games last season due to a wrist injury, but he was pretty productive when healthy, picking up six goals and 20 points over that span. The 27-year-old forward has been plagued by health issues over the past three campaigns, but if he's able to avoid the injury bug in 2022-23, he could threaten the double-digit goal and 40-point marks.