Drouin (wrist) should be ready for game action on or shortly after Opening Night, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Drouin was limited to just 34 games last season due to a wrist injury, but he was pretty productive when healthy, picking up six goals and 20 points over that span. The 27-year-old forward has been plagued by health issues over the past three campaigns, but if he's able to avoid the injury bug in 2022-23, he could threaten the double-digit goal and 40-point marks.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Moves to LTIR•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Officially out for season•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Seeking second opinion•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Undergoing season-ending surgery•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Ruled out indefinitely•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Moves to injured reserve•