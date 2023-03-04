Drouin scored a goal, dished an assist and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Drouin opened the scoring just 1:16 into the game, and he also helped out on a Nick Suzuki goal in the final minute. The tally was Drouin's first goal of the season, coming on his 53rd shot. He may open the floodgates now that he has his first after such a brutal drought. The 27-year-old is at 20 points and a minus-14 rating through 39 appearances.