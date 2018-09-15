Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Opens camp on wing
Drouin skated at left wing Friday when the Canadiens opened camp at Bell Sports Complex, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Just two weeks ago, reports indicated Drouin would line up at center, the position at which he struggled in 2017-18. He could still play at center, but coach Claude Julien moved him to wing with Montreal having several centers in camp.
