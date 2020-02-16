Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Out Saturday
Drouin (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Dallas.
Drouin will miss Saturday's contest because of a lower-body injury, and Jordan Weal will replace him in Montreal's lineup. No word on how severe Drouin's injury is, but expect his team to update his status following the game.
