Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Pained transition to center
Drouin, who has played center since he was acquired from Tampa Bay, would be "a better option" on the wing, per Montreal general manager Marc Bergivin, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports. "In a perfect world, if we had that No. 1 centre, that guy who can make plays, a high-end centre, (Drouin would) probably be on the wing," said the GM.
Drouin broke out as a 21-year-old last season, posting 21 goals and 53 points while skating as a winger with Steven Stamkos. A year later, he's enduring growing pains in a transition to center. Drouin's faceoff percentage fell to 40.33 percent after losing seven of nine draws in Sunday's 5-2 win over Detroit and is minus-17. He never meshed with captain Max Pacioretty and is now skating with Alex Galchenyuk, another winger who the Canadiens failed to turn into a center. One option offered by Hickey is to move Andrew Shaw between Drouin and Galchenyuk. Shaw's not the high-end talent of those two, but he leads the team in the faceoff circle (55.2%), is responsible defensively and has some offensive touch.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...