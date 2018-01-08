Drouin, who has played center since he was acquired from Tampa Bay, would be "a better option" on the wing, per Montreal general manager Marc Bergivin, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports. "In a perfect world, if we had that No. 1 centre, that guy who can make plays, a high-end centre, (Drouin would) probably be on the wing," said the GM.

Drouin broke out as a 21-year-old last season, posting 21 goals and 53 points while skating as a winger with Steven Stamkos. A year later, he's enduring growing pains in a transition to center. Drouin's faceoff percentage fell to 40.33 percent after losing seven of nine draws in Sunday's 5-2 win over Detroit and is minus-17. He never meshed with captain Max Pacioretty and is now skating with Alex Galchenyuk, another winger who the Canadiens failed to turn into a center. One option offered by Hickey is to move Andrew Shaw between Drouin and Galchenyuk. Shaw's not the high-end talent of those two, but he leads the team in the faceoff circle (55.2%), is responsible defensively and has some offensive touch.