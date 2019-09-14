Drouin (nose) was on a line with Max Domi during Montreal's first training-camp practice Friday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

It was interesting to see head coach Claude Julien pair Drouin and Domi to start training camp. The duo made for a prolific combination during the first half of the 2018-19 season, but Julien eventually split them up. Drouin's production suffered after the divorce, going pointless in 23 of the final 26 games. However the eventual line combinations shake out, expect Drouin to play a large role on the power play, likely playing the point on the first unit, per comments from the coach earlier in the week.