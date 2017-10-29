Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Picks up assist, faceoff wins

Drouin had an assist, five shots on net and won seven of 13 faceoffs in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

While Drouin has showcased his playmaking skills early in his tenure with the Canadiens -- he leads the team with six assists and eight points -- his transition to center has been notable for losing more draws than winning. This was the first time in eight games that Drouin has finished above 50 percent at the dot. Entering Saturday's game, he had won just 39 percent in the previous seven games and was at 43.2 percent for the season. Drouin's been working on that aspect of the position, but remains a work in progress. None of his draws Saturday were in the defensive zone, as head coach Claude Julien's not ready to trust him near his own goal.