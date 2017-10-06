Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Picks up assist in Montreal debut

Drouin tallied a helper and five shots on goal in a 3-2 shootout win Thursday versus the Sabres.

After finally breaking out with the Lightning, Drouin was dealt to the Habs this past offseason. They threw him right into the fire, as he played 20:05, including 5:38 on the power play. If he meshes well with his new teammates, Drouin could be in for a banner year.