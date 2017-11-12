Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Picks up assist in return
Drouin had a power-play assist and a shot on goal over 21:15 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win against the Sabres.
Drouin returned to action Saturday after sitting out Thursday's loss to the Wild with an upper-body injury and led all forwards in ice time. The assist was his team-high ninth of the season and fifth on the power play, and ties Drouin with Max Pacioretty and Brendan Gallagher for the team lead at 12 points.
