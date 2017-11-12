Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Picks up assist in return

Drouin had a power-play assist and a shot on goal over 21:15 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win against the Sabres.

Drouin returned to action Saturday after sitting out Thursday's loss to the Wild with an upper-body injury and led all forwards in ice time. The assist was his team-high ninth of the season and fifth on the power play, and ties Drouin with Max Pacioretty and Brendan Gallagher for the team lead at 12 points.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories