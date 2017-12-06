Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Picks up bug

Drouin -- who missed the previous three games with a lower-body injury -- was absent from practice Wednesday with an illness.

The team did not provide an update on Drouin's lower-body malady, so it is unclear whether he would have otherwise been ready to go. The Habs are back in action Thursday versus the Flames, which gives the center just a day to recover from both maladies if he is going to return to the lineup. Prior to getting hurt, the Montreal native had registered two goals and two assists in his previous three outings -- seemingly shaking off his mid-November slump.