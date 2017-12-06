Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Picks up bug
Drouin -- who missed the previous three games with a lower-body injury -- was absent from practice Wednesday with an illness.
The team did not provide an update on Drouin's lower-body malady, so it is unclear whether he would have otherwise been ready to go. The Habs are back in action Thursday versus the Flames, which gives the center just a day to recover from both maladies if he is going to return to the lineup. Prior to getting hurt, the Montreal native had registered two goals and two assists in his previous three outings -- seemingly shaking off his mid-November slump.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Nearing return•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Takes part in morning skate•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Not playing Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Day-to-day with lower-body issue•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...