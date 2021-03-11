Drouin produced a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Drouin set up Shea Weber's power-play goal in the second period. The 25-year-old Drouin has posted four assists in his last four outings. The Quebec native is up to 17 points, 39 shots and a plus-3 rating in 25 contests, mainly playing in the Canadiens' top six.