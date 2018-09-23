Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Plays after taking puck to face
Drouin had three shots and a team-high 17:45 of ice time in Saturday's preseason win over Ottawa.
Drouin survived a pre-game scare when he took a puck off his face during warmups and left the rink bleeding. It turns out he merely had a cut inside his mouth Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. The winger was able to return in time for the start of the game.
