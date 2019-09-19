Drouin was in the lineup for a second straight preseason game and was held pointless Wednesday against Florida, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Drouin, a left-handed shot, lined up on the right wing for the second straight game, only this time he was paired with Phillip Danault at center and Tomas Tatar at left wing. That's normally the spot for Brendan Gallagher, who was a healthy scratch for the game played in front of a packed house at the K.C. Irving Regional Centre in Bathurst (N.B.). In the previous game, Drouin was paired with Max Domi, which appears to be the combination head coach Claude Julien will use to start the season. He'll also line up at the point on the first-unit power play.